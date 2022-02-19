SAN ANGELO, TX. — The ninth ranked Belles softball team would stay unbeaten on the weekend with a 4-0 victory over New Mexico Highlands, and 10-1 over Texas A&M International.

In game number one, the Belles would score four in the first inning, which provided to be enough for the win over the Cowgirls.

As for game number two, the Belles bats would come alive, scoring six runs in the first inning against the Dustdevils.

The Belles are back in action tomorrow at noon against Texas A&M International.