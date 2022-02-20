SAN ANGELO, TX. — The ninth ranked Belles softball completed a 5-0 weekend thanks to their Sunday afternoon victory over Texas A&M International 9-4.

Angelo State would score five runs in the second inning, three off the bat of Paxton Scheurer with a three run double. Torrey Hogan would start in the circle, Sierra Schottler and Genisis Armendariz would also see pitching time for the Belles.

With the victory, the Belles complete tournament play with a 15-1 overall record. ASU is back in action March 4th when they begin Lone Star Conference play against Cameron and Oklahoma Christian.