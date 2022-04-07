SAN ANGELO, TX. — The eyes of college baseball will be on the Concho Valley this weekend, as No. 7 Angelo State welcomes No. 14 West Texas A&M.

Both the Rams and Buffs have identical records going into this four-game weekend series, 27-7 overall, and 25-7 in the Lone Star Conference.

“If you want to go play college baseball you want to play those big weekends and play against the best teams in the country and it’s something you have to embrace and make it fun because if you don’t it’s not going to be enjoyable,” said infielder Aaron Walters.

“As long as we stick to our approach, get the pitch we are looking for, look for a fastball on the outside of the plate and put a good swing on it, it’s what they teach us here, it’s what we work on day in and day out,” said infielder Kamden Kelton.

“What we’ve been doing has been working, we probably aren’t going to change much. We can work on a few little things here and there like perfecting our craft. Our staff has been really good all year so we’ve got a couple little things we can fix but other than that we are good,” said pitcher Aaron Munson.

Game one between Angelo State and West Texas A&M tomorrow is set for 6:30 p.m.