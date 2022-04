SAN ANGELO, TX. — No. 7 Angelo State fell in the series opener Friday night 2-0 to No. 14 West Texas A&M.

The Rams would only muster up four hits, while the Buffs would score a run in the second, and eighth inning.

ASU is now 27-8 overall, 25-8 in the Lone Star Conference, and are back in action Saturday for a double header with West Texas A&M.