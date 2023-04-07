SAN ANGELO, TX. — After three days of competition at LeGrand Stadium, the seventh-ranked Rambelles, and ninth-ranked Rams track and field teams claimed the top spot in the 51st David Noble Relays.

In the combined events, both teams collected five top-five performances led by the Rams finishing with the top two performances in the decathlon with Elvis Kryukov taking first overall with a score of 7,296, and second was Kyle Lumpkins who set a personal best with 7,197 points.

As for the Rambelles in the combined events, Maricia Spence took second overall in the heptathlon leading all Division II competitors with 5,513 which was a new personal best score. In fourth place was Allison Vaughn who would set a new personal best by over 700 points in the heptathlon finishing fifth overall.

Friday afternoon, the world’s number-one 800-meter runner in Oussama El Bouchayby would set a new meet and school record in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:45.21.

In other events, Josh Body would win the men’s triple jump with a mark of 15.11 meters, Devoux Deysel won the javelin with a toss of 71.65 meters, Camryn Barros won the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.60 meters, and Shadae Findley would win the 800-meter event with a run time of 2:09.74.

Both the Rams 4×100 meter relay team of Emmett Seals, Dorian Leda, Braden Jetton, and David Morgan won their event as did the Rambelles 4×400 meter relay team of Shiean Walters, Zykia McDaniel, Anna Riccomagno, and Shadae Findley.

The Rams and Rambelles are back in action Saturday, April 15th in Kingsville, Texas for the Catcus Cup.