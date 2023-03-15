SAN ANGELO, TX. — History was made Wednesday night at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium as third-ranked Angelo State set a program record with runs in a game, scoring 34 in their victory over Southwestern.

Justin Harris, Tayten Tredaway, and Jordan Williams each hit a home run for the Rams in the victory. Harris led ASU with eight RBIs, while Williams added five more.

On the mound, Scott Ellis got the start for Angelo State, going two innings, and striking out four while just allowing two hits.

The Rams are back in action Friday to begin a four-game series against St. Mary’s. The first pitch on Friday is set for 3 p.m.