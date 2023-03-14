SAN ANGELO, TX. — The third-ranked Angelo State baseball team extended their win streak to 10 games Tuesday night with a 6-1 victory over Southwestern.

The Rams, who are in a stretch of 10 games in 10 days made it 5-for-5 with their victory over the Pirates Tuesday night. ASU would get on the board first thanks to a Tyler Boggs RBI single in the 2nd before Tripp Clark would extend the Rams lead to 5-0 with a grand slam in the 3rd.

A bullpen game Tuesday night for ASU saw Derek Kloswoski start going 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and four strikeouts. Caleb Heuertz earned the victory for the Rams going 3.1 innings, striking out four as well, and not allowing a hit. Jackson Haga earned the save who threw three innings with two strikeouts allowing a run on three hits.

The Rams and Pirates wrap up their brief two-game series Wednesday night at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.