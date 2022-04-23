SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 24th ranked Angelo State tennis team would end their season with a bang, sweeping Western New Mexico on Saturday, 7-0.

In doubles action, the Belles would lose a combined four matches taking the first point of the contest with the Mustangs, before all six singles matches were won by ASU in straight sets.

The Belles cap off the regular season with a 16-6 record and an 8-1 record in LSC play. They clinch a share of the LSC Regular Season Championship for the third season in a row, along with Cameron and St. Mary’s.