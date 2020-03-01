Veribest High School — Team Scores

No. 23 Veribest set for regional final showdown against No. 7 Hermleigh

ABILENE– The No. 23 Veribest Lady Falcons already made history by advancing to their first Regional Championship Game in program history with a 49-43 win over Aspermont in the Regional Semfinals.

But the young Lady Falcon group is hungry for more. With a chance to advance to the State Tournament in the Region II-1A Final against No. 7 Hermleigh.

The Lady Cardinals defeated Blackwell in the Regional Semifinal game 43-27 to advance to their third straight Region Final.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Moody Coliseum at Abilene Christian University.

