SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 23rd ranked Angelo State women’s soccer fell in the Lone Star Conference quarterfinals Tuesday night to Midwestern State in penalty kicks, 3-2.

The Belles would get goals on the night from Katelin Heise and Cindy Rodriguez, but a late goal in the second half from the Mustangs would push this to extra time.

After no goals in the overtime frame, Midwestern would find the back of the net three times, while the Belles would only capitalize twice.

ASU now waits for the NCAA selection show taking place next Monday to see if they will be one of the seven teams in the South Central Region. In the last rankings, the Belles were ranked number three.