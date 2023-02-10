SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 18th-ranked Angelo State, softball team began the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge on Friday with a sweep over Texas A&M International and East Central on day one of action.

The Rambelles would start game one off with a pair of runs in the first inning before the Dustdevils made it a one-run game in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, with ASU up 3-1, former San Angelo Central player Ashton McMillian would pick up her first career extra-base hit that would score two runs in the Rambelles 6-1 win.

In game two, the Rambelles would strike first once again as Layni Tanner would drive home Ashlyn Lerma for the game’s first run before East Central responded with a run to tie it up in the second.

In the third, Rambelle Paxton Scheurer would launch her fifth home run of the season, a solo shot that would spark six unanswered for the 8-1 ASU victory.

The Rambelles begin day two of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge at 2:20 pm Saturday against East Central, with another game against Texas A&M International to follow.