SAN ANGELO, TX. — On a day that got started with Ola McCorkle throwing out the first pitch at Mayer Stadium Saturday afternoon, ended with the 18th ranked Rambelles picking up two come-from-behind walk-off victories.

In game one of the day, the Rambelles would see themselves trailing 4-0 before stepping into the batter’s box, but ASU wouldn’t bend or break Saturday afternoon. Madison Fernandez would get the Rambelles on the board in the first, scoring Ashlyn Lerma on a double.

In the second, ASU would cut the deficit to just one run thanks to an Ashton Dirner two-run home run, the first of the season for her.

In the fifth, for the second time this season, the Rambelles would hit an inside-the-park home run courtesy of Lindsey Evans hit to right field.

But Evans wouldn’t be done just yet, as her next at bat would leave Mayer Stadium, a two-run home run for the Rambelles 6-4 victory.

McLennan transfer Cheyenne Floyd came in relief, picking up her first win in an ASU uniform going 6.1 innings allowing just two hits while striking out six.

In game two, the Rambelles would find themselves in a hole, trailing 2-0 after the first, and then 3-0 after the third inning, but just like in game one, ASU wouldn’t give up.

In the fifth, the long ball would pay dividends once again for the Rambelles, this time Keilei Garcia launching a two-run homer making it a 3-2 game.

Then in the sixth Fernandez would double down the left field line scoring Jasmine Warriner to tie the game up setting up the Rambelles for another chance to remain perfect on the weekend.

On a 3-1 count in the seventh, Garcia would hit her second homer of the day, the second walk-off of the day for the Rambelles to knock off International 4-3.

Between the circle, Genesis Armendariz would strike out 12 Dustdevils, throwing 135 pitching improving her record to 4-0 this season.

The Rambelles and Dustdevils wrap up the 2023 George and Ola McCorkle Challenge from Mayer Stadium Sunday with first pitch at noon.