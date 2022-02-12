SAN ANGELO, TX. — The eighteenth ranked Angelo State Belles softball team would hit seven home runs to remain perfect in the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.

In game one, the Belles would score 10 runs in the first, six in the second, and four in the fourth to earn the 20-0 victory over Bethany College (Kan.).

In game two, the Belles would fall behind 3-0 before two home runs by Lindsey Evans, and one by Paxton Scheurer to give the Belles a 4-3 win.

ASU is back in action tomorrow afternoon at 1:15 against St. Edward’s at Mayer Field.