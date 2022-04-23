SAN ANGELO, TX. — After a weekend of scoring 62 runs on the road against Eastern New Mexico, the bats of Angelo State baseball stayed red hot, outscoring the Aggies 27-7 on Saturday.

In game one, the Rams would score 16 unanswered runs, led by first basemen Aaron Walters who hit two home runs, and collected seven RBI’s during the game.

In game two, Angelo State would score in every inning, for the 11-4 victory over Cameron, powered by Justin Lee’s three-run home run in the fourth inning.

The Rams and Aggies wrap up their four game series tomorrow afternoon at Foster Field.