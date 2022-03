SAN ANGELO, TX. — No. 13 Angelo State split their Sunday afternoon doubleheader with Texas A&M Commerce on Sunday in Lone Star Conference action.

In game one, Angelo State would score nine runs in the 2nd, leading them to a 13-2 mercy rule victory.

In game two, the Belles would fall behind 2-0, add a run late, but unable to come back, falling 2-1.

ASU is now 25-7 overall, 10-6 in the Lone Star Conference, and are back in action Friday at Midwestern State, and then Sunday at Texas Woman’s.