SAN ANGELO, TX. — No. 10 Angelo State picked up two wins Saturday against Texas A&M Kingsville, 15-3, 13-7.

In game one, Angelo State would jump out to a 2-0 lead, before blowing the game open in the fifth, scoring nine runs.

Then in game two, the Rams would fall behind 2-0, but would match the Javelinas in runs, until the fifth and six, when they scored nine runs.

ASU and Texas A&M Kingsville wrap up the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. at Foster Field.