SAN ANGELO, TX. — No. 10 Angelo State fell in the series finale Sunday 18-7 to Texas A&M Kingsville, for a weekend split.

In game one, Angelo State would fall behind early 7-0, and couldn’t come back for the victory.

ASU is now 23-7 overall, 21-7 in the Lone Star Conference, and are back in action for a four game series at St. Edward’s starting on Friday.