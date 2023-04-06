SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time in 11 days, the top-ranked Angelo State baseball team returned to action, picking up a 7-0 victory over Texas A&M International Thursday night.

The Rams would get the scoring started in the second inning thanks to a Dustdevil error, Reese Johnson picking up an HBP with the bases loaded before Jacob Guerrero singled up the middle to score two runs.

Angelo State would add to their lead in the seventh on a wild pitch, a double steal before Justin Harris doubled to score Kam Kelton for the 7-0 win.

On the mound, Aaron Munson threw seven innings, striking out seven Dustdevils, allowing just two hits improving to 5-1 on the season.

The Rams and Dustdevils will be back in action tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.