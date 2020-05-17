Montana Roots, Family Time: Belles HC Nate Harris shares own ties to ‘The Last Dance’

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– Angelo State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nate Harris has been dialed in to ESPN’s 10-part documentary, ‘The Last Dance’. It was released earlier than anticipated, debuting on Sunday, April 19th, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the documentary, Coach Harris has been sharing personal memories with his wife and four daughters of growing up during the Chicago Bulls dynasty and watching Michael Jordan, and tuning in for the two new episodes on Sunday nights.

“I definitely wanted my oldest for sure to watch it. We have it saved and they’ll all watch it at some point, because there’s a million ways to lead and to do things, and he’s probably the best that’s ever done it.”

As Harris’ oldest daughter, Henley, tunes in to learn more about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Harris said there are a few episodes she enjoys the most because of the connections related to her Dad.

“She loves the episodes that have stuff about the Jazz because I worked with John Stockton and I’m still friends with John, so she loves seeing him in this documentary. She loved the Phil Jackson one because I was telling her stories about how we used to always see Phil Jackson growing up, because he lived in Polson, Montana, which is 10 minutes where I’m from.”

Growing up in Ronan, Montana gave Harris several rare opportunities to not only see Phil Jackson, but to meet another member from the Chicago Bulls in the 90’s as well.

“I met Steve Kerr in like ’99 or 2000 and I have a picture. They used to have a big three-on-three tournament in Polson, MT called, well they still do, but it was the Flathead Lake Hoop Fest. A three-on-three hoop fest.”

The final two episodes of ‘The Last Dance’ will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

