Miles softball utilizing long stretch to prepare for Area

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 03:27 PM CDT

Miles softball utilizing long stretch to prepare for Area

Miles, TX - Miles Softball is gearing up for their Area round match up against Stamford on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs did have some time in between their Bi-District victory over Junction, which for Miles, is a huge advantage.

