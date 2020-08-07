Menard, first-year head coach Gorman hungry for district title

MENARD, Texas– The Menard Yellow Jackets are under the direction of new head coach, Justin Gorman, this season. Gorman joined the program in the off season in June, coming over from Tahoka as the offensive coordinator.

Eight starters return on offense and nine come back on defense for Menard, who finished 3-8 in 2019, and 1-3 in district play. Sitting in District 14-2A DII with Christoval, Eldorado, Junction, Miles and Rocksprings, the Yellow Jackets will aim for their first district trophy since 2017.

