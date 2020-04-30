McCallie: ‘Best situation’ to finish career

SAN ANGELO — During the course of the past school year San Angelo ISD Executive Director of Athletics, Brent McCallie came to a realization. After serving as an educator, coach, and athletic director for 37 years in the profession, it was time to call it a career.

“In my 36 years I hardly thought about retirement, but at the beginning of the school year it became a little heavier on the heart,” McCallie said. “You know I’m fixing to turn 60 and I hope I’ve got 30 years left. I’ve lived two thirds and I want to go enjoy that last third.”

McCallie began his career in Dumas and for 25 years with the school district served as an assistant coach, head coach, and athletic director. He then transitioned into an athletic director role at Canyon ISD, before eventually spending the past five years in San Angelo.

“When I first came down here I told them (friends) I was excited about it (San Angelo) and it was a better job than I realized it was going to be,” he said. “I told them I can go until I hit 40, but they said Brent, you might not put a number out there. Your heart will tell you when its time and you know what, that was exactly right.”

During his time in San Angelo, he was named the Region 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year by the Texas High School Athletic Director’s Association in 2018 and served as THSADA Regional Director from 2016-2018. He also saw the success of several Central and Lake View programs while priding himself on being a supporter of his student-athletes, always trying to be present at as many events as possible.

“That’s just part of me, you know I’m still a coach at heart and that will never leave me,” said McCallie. “For me, that’s the best part of this job. You’ve got to be out and watch these kids compete because I know what kids do for coaches and I know what coaches do for kids. I think the least that I can do is to be a part of that and for them to understand they don’t work for me. I work for them.”

Aside from building relationships with student-athletes and coaches, he also developed a family-like relationship with each member of his staff. Something he thought might have been the best part of his job.

“I had to tell my staff what I was doing and that was really, really hard because we’ve gotten to be very close,” he said. “They’re great people and they’ve all been apart of making this a great situation. They’ve made this job to be the best job I’ve ever had.”

While he might not be working in the profession anymore, he doesn’t see himself stepping away from getting out and being apart of high school sports.

“I’m going to find a football game,” he said. “If I’m still here I’ll be at it, but if I’m elsewhere, I promise you I’ll be in the stands of a football game.”