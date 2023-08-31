SAN ANGELO, TX— While the fall ball season for Angelo State baseball isn’t for another couple of weeks, however, on Saturday, Manny Campos will hold his annual ‘Manny’s Birthday Bash’ at the House of FiFi Dubois.

The event gets started at 8 p.m. Saturday night, benefiting the defending National Champion baseball program with live music, and food trucks from local vendors here in San Angelo.

All the money raised from the event goes toward uniforms, gear, and equipment for Ram baseball. Last year, Campos said it was one of the best years for the bash, raising almost $4,000.

“These families of players, and former players and coaches really are like family to me so this just helps to build something because ASU baseball is something bigger than any of us and I’m so proud to be associated with it and affiliated with it so I’m just excited to be a piece of it. We have many wonderful supporters and volunteers but I’m proud to be an advocate of our program,” said Campos.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can text “RamBaseball” to 41444 to also donate.