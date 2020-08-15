Maidens win home opener over Colorado City

SAN ANGELO, Texas– High school volleyball has returned in the Concho Valley as the regular season began for class 1A through 4A this week. The Lake View Maidens hosted Colorado City on Saturday for their home opener at Ben Norton Gym.

Lake View won the second set 25-11 to tie the match at one set a piece. The Maidens won the third set 25-13, and won the fourth set 25-17 to claim the match, 3-1.

The Maidens improve to 2-1 overall and will face Colorado City again on the road at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

More Stories for you

• Blackwell ready to continue it’s successful run

BLACKWELL — Blackwell has put together an impressive three year run. During that span the Hornets are 35-3,…

• Brady approaching upcoming season with ‘win the day’ mentality

BRADY — Brady is looking to a replace a large senior class, who improved each season under head coach Shay Easterwood….

• Younger players stepping up as leaders for Bronte in 2020

BRONTE, Texas– The Bronte Longhorns will be filled with youth this season, with just one senior on the team. There are…

• Like father, like son: Ozona’s Jarryd Taylor following in father’s footsteps

OZONA — This summer new Ozona head coach Jarryd Taylor received an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. Return to his…

• Bulldogs building on success from last season

EDEN, Texas– The Eden Bulldogs are fresh off back-to-back district titles and winning their first playoff game since…

• Sonora ready to return to winning ways

SONORA — Sonora has been one of the most successful programs in the Concho Valley over the past 20 years. Since…