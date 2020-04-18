Maiden seniors leave big impact for the coming years

SAN ANGELO– The UIL officially announced that all remaining spring activities and athletics are canceled for the 2019-2020 school year. The Lake View Girls Soccer team was riding high on momentum before their season officially came to an end.

The Maidens were led by seniors Jacqueline Ortiz, Ariana Rangel, and Leila Ramirez. The three seniors helped lead Lake View to a 12-8 season and 8-0 in District 4-4A.

“Watching them the last four years, I learned so much of the game,” Head Coach Henry Gonzales said. “They are a great group of girls, the three of them. I think what they left on the field with their teammates.”

