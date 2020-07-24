LSC pushes back start of Fall 2020 Season

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced on Friday that its delaying the start of the Fall 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Practice for all fall sports can begin no earlier than Aug. 24. If approved by the conference, games will start no earlier than the week of Sept. 21.

An official competition start date is still being decided.

The LSC Council of Presidents voted to delay the start “given the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the need to fully assess the ability of member institutions to adhere to the NCAA guidelines for return to practice and competition.”

The Council of Presidents will meet again at a later date to review updated public health information and any new directives or information from federal, state and local officials to make a final determination regarding fall sports.

A handful of other NCAA Division II Conferences have already made adjustments to their fall schedules with a majority only delaying the start of the fall season:

Gulf South Conference : Delayed to either the last week of September or the first week of October

: Delayed to either the last week of September or the first week of October Conference Carolinas : Delayed until September 18th

: Delayed until September 18th Peach Belt Conference : Delayed until October 1st

: Delayed until October 1st Great Northwest Athletic Conference : Suspended through November 30th

: Suspended through November 30th Northeast-10 Conference : Suspended all NE-10 sponsored competition and championships until December 31st

: Suspended all NE-10 sponsored competition and championships until December 31st Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference : Suspended all athletic events and championships for Fall 2020

: Suspended all athletic events and championships for Fall 2020 East Coast Conference : Suspended all competition for Fall 2020

: Suspended all competition for Fall 2020 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Suspended all competition for Fall 2020

Suspended all competition for Fall 2020 California Collegiate Athletic Association: Suspended all competition for Fall 2020

Suspended all competition for Fall 2020 Great Midwest Athletic Conference : No update

: No update Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference : No update

: No update Great American Conference: No update

