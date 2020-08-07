LSC postpones 2020 fall sports, basketball to spring

RICHARDSON, Texas– The Lone Star Conference (LSC) Council of Presidents has officially postponed football, soccer and volleyball to Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Basketball is also postponed to the spring as well.

Cross country, tennis and golf may compete in the fall, but not for any championships. The following is the full statement released by the LSC Friday afternoon.

The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning. The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning. After extensive discussion, which included a review of the requirements set by the NCAA Board of Governors earlier this week, the council made the difficult decision to postpone due to the challenges of COVID-19. The decision follows the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Fall 2020 Championships by the DII Presidents Council on Wednesday (Aug. 5). Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball, which are classified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA resocialization principles, can practice during the fall under all applicable NCAA Division II rules, but not compete until the spring. Practices in all sports remain delayed until no earlier than August 24. Further, competition in cross country, golf and tennis, which are classified by the NCAA as low and medium contact risk sports, may not start prior to the week of September 21. The league continues to monitor updated public health information and evaluate medical safeguards and certifications to ensure safe competition. The health and well-being of student-athletes will remain top priority in all conference decisions. Lone Star Conference

The following is a state from Angelo State Athletics Director, James Reid

Although we understand the LSC Council of Presidents vote earlier today to postpone fall sports competition in football, soccer, and volleyball, it is still disappointing to us here at Angelo State University. We know that it was not an easy decision and trust that it was made after diligent deliberation by campus administrators. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff felt very confident in our ability to conduct practices and competitions while keeping all parties safe during the fall. However, we are still extremely excited about our students and student-athletes arriving next week for fall classes and getting them engaged on our campus. On August 24th, we have the ability to begin fall practices for all of our sports and plan to do just that in preparation for championships which will now be in the spring of 2021. James Reid, Angelo State Athletics Director

More Stories for you

• Menard, first-year head coach Gorman hungry for district title

MENARD, Texas– The Menard Yellow Jackets are under the direction of new head coach, Justin Gorman, this season. Gorman…

• Depth big strength for Sterling City in 2020

STERLING CITY, Texas– The Sterling City Eagles are locked in for 2020 and eager to make a deep playoff run. After…

• Central releases revised 2020 football schedule

SAN ANGELO — The Central football program has released its updated 2020 football schedule. The Bobcats will play only…

• Experience-driven Hawks’ offense could lead program to promise land

WALL — In head coach Houston Guy’s 14th season with Wall there are high hopes again for the program. The Hawks a…

• New-look TLCA preparing for battle-tested season in tougher classification

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles have a mountain to climb in 2020. Not only are they under new leadership with h…

• Grape Creek’s Rodriguez seeks success in senior season

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — The Grape Creek Eagles are entering their third year under head coach Tanner Thiel, and as the t…





