Lone Star Conference suspends regular season competition until March 30th

RICHARDSON, Texas (LSC) — Due to the growing health threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lone Star Conference released a statement regarding regular season play for spring athletics, which directly impacts Angelo State Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Track and Field.

“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lone Star Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports until March 30.

The suspension is effective today at midnight. Games scheduled for today can be played.

All practices and team activities will be an institutional decision.” -Lone Star Conference

