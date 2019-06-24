Local Sports

Large School WTXBC All Star Boys Game

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:21 PM CDT

Large School WTXBC All Star Boys Game

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The seventh Annual West Texas Basketball Coaches Association All Star Games took place at the Junell Center on Sunday.

The final game of the day was the Large School Boys All Star Game, for players from 4A-6A and large private schools. 

Team Texas beat Team West 70-53. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News