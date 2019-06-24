Large School WTXBC All Star Boys Game
SAN ANGELO, Texas - The seventh Annual West Texas Basketball Coaches Association All Star Games took place at the Junell Center on Sunday.
The final game of the day was the Large School Boys All Star Game, for players from 4A-6A and large private schools.
Team Texas beat Team West 70-53.
