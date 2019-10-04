Lake View tennis brings home 2nd straight district title

SAN ANGELO- When a new coach is introduced to a team, there may be some growing pains. There’s going to be a new coaching style, a new personality, often times, it may even follow with a down year. That wasn’t the case for Austin Carrola and the Lake View tennis team.

When Carrola took over at the beginning of the season, he was sure to tell the team that he was there for the long haul. That confidence a bond form between coach and team, and helped Lake View bring home their second straight district title in 5-4A.