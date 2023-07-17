SAN ANGELO, TX— Following the departure of head coach Henry Gonzales, the Maiden Soccer coaching staff has welcomed two new faces to the program.

Courtney Green, a San Angelo native and former Angelo State graduate, steps into the role of Maiden’s head soccer coach. Green brings eight years of coaching experience from San Angelo Extreme, a competitive soccer club.

Assistant coach Morgan Walker does not have formal coaching experience but looks to contribute her extensive sports background to benefit the program.

“I’ve been a member of the soccer community for many years. It’s so cool to see so many former players, parents, and all that come out and give us that support. I’m very nervous about taking over the program because of all the pressure from the soccer community here, but I’ve wanted to be a high school soccer coach since I was twelve. So though I am nervous, I’m ready,” said Green.

“I played all these sports in the past, and I will use that to my advantage to help coach the girls this next upcoming season. I went to Angelo State, so I’m hopeful my background will help me,” said Walker.