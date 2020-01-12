Lady Falcons thriving off young talent

VERIBEST– No. 25 Veribest Girls Basketball is off to a great start in District 11-1A play. The Lady Falcons are 16-8 and 4-0 in District.

First year Head Coach Chris Schlicke came in with a team made up of eight freshmen, one sophomore, two juniors and two seniors. A young but very talented and confident group.

Veribest will look to keep their perfect District record intact with a road game against Water Valley at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th.

