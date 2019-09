SAN ANGELO, TX - In the small town of Bronte, local high-schooler Nikkole Harendt is charging ahead on a fundraising campaign to help her get to Florida at the end of the year.

Nikkole, who suits up every Friday to portray "Leroy the Longhorn" for Bronte High School, won the All American Mascot Award earlier this year. From a pool of 800, the competition allows for 50 mascots nationwide to head to Florida in January to perform at the Citrus Bowl.