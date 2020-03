SAN ANGELO-- No. 1 Angelo State Baseball beat No. 14 West Texas A&M in the series finale 9-8 on Sunday at Foster Field. Aaron Walters hit a single with the bases loaded that drove in Josh Elvir to win the game for the Rams in the bottom of the 11th.

The Rams (17-1) won the series over the Buffs (13-5) with the win. This is also the first time ASU beat WT in a series for the first time since 2017.