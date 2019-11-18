KLST Player of the Week: Rodgers scores 10 touchdowns in Eden’s first playoff win since 1994

SAN ANGELO — Four touchdowns in one game is a quality outing, seven touchdowns is nearing the record books, but ten touchdowns in a single game?

That’s absurd.

Which brings us to this week’s KLST Player of the Week: Eden junior quarterback/strong safety Hunner Rodgers.

Rodgers is six-foot-five-inches, coordinated and filled with talent. Some might even say he’s a prototype to the game of six-man football and he proved that reason last Friday in the Bulldogs’ 74-62 win over Gorman in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Eden’s first playoff victory in 25 years.

The junior racked up 10 total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing, two receiving) totaling 434 yards (286 passing, 78 rushing, 70 receiving) to lead the Bulldog offense over Gorman.

On defense, Rodgers added 10 tackles and one interception.

Eden (7-4) will take on Jonesboro (10-1) in the area round on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Zephyr.

Eden Quarterback/Strong Safety Hunner Rodgers (Season Statistics):

Passing: 67/107 (62 comp. %), 1,308 yards, 25 TDs, 0 INTs, 19.52 avg./comp.

Rushing: 36 carries, 330 yards, 10 TDs, 0 fumbles, 9.17 avg./carry

Receiving: 6 receptions, 84 yards, 2 TDs, 14 avg./catch

Defense: 54 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 1 FR, 1 Def. TD