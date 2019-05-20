Local Sports

KLST Player of the Week: Lachlan Mayo

Posted: May 20, 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Angelo State baseball team was pushed to the brink of elimination over the weekend, but the senior from Sydney, Australia posted positive numbers. In four games, Lachlan Mayo went 11-19 at the dish, driving in eight runs and hitting one homerun. ASU will now host Colorado Mesa in the NCAA DII Super Regionals starting on Friday.

