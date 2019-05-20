KLST Player of the Week: Lachlan Mayo
SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Angelo State baseball team was pushed to the brink of elimination over the weekend, but the senior from Sydney, Australia posted positive numbers. In four games, Lachlan Mayo went 11-19 at the dish, driving in eight runs and hitting one homerun. ASU will now host Colorado Mesa in the NCAA DII Super Regionals starting on Friday.
More Stories
-
The boys UIL state golf tournament wrapped up its final day of play…
-
San Angelo- The Angelo State Belles basketball team announces Aundrea…
-
Central's Trey Neslage…