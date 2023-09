SAN ANGELO, TX — Edgar DeLuna, who serves as Sonora’s wide receiver, running back, and linebacker, has been named the KLST Player of the Week.

DeLuna recorded 17 rushes for 256 yards, scoring four touchdowns and added two receptions for 21 yards.

On the defensive side, he contributed with 14 tackles, forced one fumble, and secured an interception in their 44-30 win against Coahoma.