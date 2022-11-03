SAN ANGELO, Texas— A lot is on the line in district 2-3a division II as the Wall Hawks claimed a share of the district title last week. The Brady Bulldogs are looking to sneak beside them as they sit at 3-1 in the district.

“Coming off that shared title last year, I think we have some expectations from our town, our fans, our coaches, and everyone to come back and do it again. They are definitely beatable you know anything can happen in a football game and if we just play our game like we know we should, then we have a good chance at winning,” said senior running back JD Ibarra.

The last time Wall won a district title was back in 2019. They are on a seven-game winning streak and are ready for this challenge Friday night.

“Definitely Brady is a team that can give you some problems and some complications if you don’t take care of business. So, we are going over there and we are going to take care of business and handle it and come away with a district championship,” said Wall head coach Houston Guy.

A district title would mean a lot to the Wall Hawk athletes, as their success has continued to improve each week.

“It would mean the world, it would be amazing. Everyone’s been excited just working for this and working ever since August and even before then just trying and working hard. Just not stopping and striving for that gold ball,” said senior center JD Reid.

Head coach, Shay Easterwood, has continued to keep his team level-headed going into this game.

“Can’t control anything that Wall does, we have to control what the Brady Bulldogs can do,” said Brady head coach Shay Easterwood.