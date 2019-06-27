Kevin Brooks Talks New Assistant Hire

SAN ANGELO, Texas

After years of pursuit, Angelo State Baseball Head Coach Kevin Brooks found their newest addition to the coaching staff. Adam Foster, who was the head coach at Georgetown for the past seven seasons, has been hired as an assistant coach of the Rams.



“It’s a home run hire for Angelo State,” Coach Brooks said. “We’ve talked over the years when we’ve had openings and opportunities on staff, and it’s just one of those things that we weren’t able to put all the pieces together,” Coach Brooks said.” But this time we were, and what a great addition he is going to be to the San Angelo community and Angelo State.”



In seven seasons as head man of the Eagles, Foster complied 192 wins, two State Tournament appearances (2015,2019), and six District Championships. He was also named the 2015 Central Texas Coach of the Year. Coach Brooks said Foster’s coaching style really stood out and will make an immediate impact at Angelo State.

“He’s just really good at dealing with players and motivating them and teaching,” Coach Brooks said. “He’s a really great teacher. So I think the players will see that off the bat and he is going to make a very positive contribution.”​​​​​​​



Two current Rams have played at Georgetown under Coach Foster, Junior Pitcher Trent Baker and Junior Outfielder Parker Tadlock. Sophomore Infielder Jordan Williams played for Coach Foster in a summer league.