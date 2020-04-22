Julie Williams hired as new Central volleyball head coach

SAN ANGELO– San Angelo ISD announced the hiring of Julie Williams as the new head coach for Central Volleyball. Williams joins the Lady Cats from Burleson Centennial High School.

Williams will replace Connie Bozarth, who spent 34 seasons, 19 as the head coach, with the Central Lady Cats.

Coach Williams brings 17 years of educational experience as a classroom teacher, assistant and head volleyball coach, and head track coach. She graduated from Lubbock Christian University with a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in History.

She will begin her new role at San Angelo ISD on Monday, April 27th, 2020 and will be working through the virtual learning platform.

