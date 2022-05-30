SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Baseball returned to business Monday afternoon, as the Rams begin their final practices at Foster Field before heading to Cary, North Carolina and begin prep for their College World Series match-up Sunday afternoon.

It was a weekend filled with ups and downs, momentum swings, and timely hitting and pitching for the Rams who defeated Colorado Mesa in the South Central Super Regional to punch their ticket back to the CWS.

The Rams will be making their second straight appearance, their fifth all-time in program history, and with it comes the job of trying to finish what they started last season coming two wins short last year, and bringing back a National Championship to San Angelo.

“Oh my gosh this is everything. It’s a chance to accomplish our goals because it’s so hard to do this because there are so many hurdles and steps just to get to Cary. This is the most special group of guys that I have ever played with. As a senior I am so appreciative to be a part of this and just getting back to Cary we get to try and take care of something that we didn’t do last year and a lot of us are hungry and want to finish what we started last year,” said Rams Senior Outfielder Koby Kelton.

The Rams begin play in the College World Series Sunday afternoon against Southern New Hampshire at 12:30 central time.

Stay tuned to Conchovalleyhomepage.com for the latest news on Angelo State Baseball on their Journey to Cary for the College World Series.