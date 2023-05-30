SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the Angelo State baseball team gears up for their sixth trip, and third in a row to the College World Series in Cary, North Carolina, the team in blue and gold are embracing the ‘Why Not Us?’ mentality.

It’s been the slogan all year now for the Rams, and now with the opportunity to claim the program’s first National Championship, the mindset remains the same as the chase for a national championship gets closer and closer.

“We think about ‘Why Not Us’ every day and just keep working and getting better so that we can bring it home to San Angelo and we have to go and tell ourselves ‘Why Not Us’ and we have to work every day in the weight room, in the cages, on the field, everything just so we can do that and get that gold,” said Rams designated hitter Tripp Clark.

Angelo State, the three seed in the upcoming Division II Baseball College World Series Sunday, June 4th will take on sixth seed Southern New Hampshire at 12:30 p.m. CT.