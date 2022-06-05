CARY, N.C. — Angelo State would score six unanswered Saturday afternoon en route to a 7-4 victory over Southern New Hampshire to open the Division II National Baseball Championships.

The Rams would get off to a fast start against the Penmen, as Justin Lee would double down the right field line, scoring Koby Kelton all the way from first.

ASU would find themselves in a hole after the second inning, as the Penmen would hit back-to-back home runs to take a 4-1 lead.

That lead would not last long, as the Rams would score three runs in the third thanks to a Jordan Williams two run single, and a Penmen error.

Kyle Moseley would come out of the bullpen, throwing five and one third innings for the Rams, not allowing a hit. Carson Childers would close out the final two and two thirds for the save.

Angelo State would take the lead right back in the sixth after a Penmen error scoring Tayten Tredaway, and then a Justin Harris bunt single that would score Thomas Cain.

The two-run Ram lead would grow to three thanks to another Williams RBI that would score Aaron Walters.

With the win, Angelo State now advances to the winner’s bracket game Tuesday night against No. 1 North Greenville. First pitch set for 6 p.m. EST at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.