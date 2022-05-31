SAN ANGELO, Texas — There’s all kinds of pressure that leads up to opening pitch of the College World Series, luckily for Angelo State, a large group of last year’s team is back for this year’s run at a National Championship.

Veteran presence is huge on any team, which the Rams have plenty of this year, but for the new guys on the team, those seniors are making sure the younger group is ready to go Sunday afternoon.

“It’s really just letting them know to not make the moment too big. A lot of people, when the moment gets big, they try and do more. But who we are is why we are in this position, so just letting those younger guys know that they don’t have to press to be better, they just have to be themselves. It’s really important as us veterans and seniors to show them the way to go about it and teach and help everybody with the same mindset so we are wrapped around the same common goal,” said Rams senior pitcher Ben Elder.

The Rams also have the luxury of having someone coaching them who was on the team from last year. Riley Peterson, an infielder during his time on the diamond for Angelo State, now serving as a graduate assistant is telling this year’s team what to do from his experience last year.

“It just so happens that these teams that we are going out there to play, they can play every inning to their max. We can’t take any innings off, and it showed against Wingate. That was a tough team last year who ended up winning it all and they play baseball, the game of baseball, little to big. They played it out all nine innings and those were big games, and they ended up beating us. So we are going to have to focus in on being locked in every pitch and making sure we never take a pitch off because these teams will capitalize on that and take advantage of the situations that we give them,” said Peterson.