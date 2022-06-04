CARY, N.C. — Saturday morning, the Rams took time away from preparation ahead of their game Sunday afternoon to give back to the community of Cary.

The Rams participated in a Miracle League game with elementary students with the Miracle League of the Triangle.

“It means the world especially for these kids out here. We get an opportunity to come and help kids in need and they have a dream to play baseball or maybe other sports. Some of them were born with things that they can’t control and we can encourage them and stuff like that to keep going. In preparation for tomorrow, not that this is the goal, but it takes our mind off everything like that and we get to come out here and relax and be free and have a good time with these kids,” said Rams pitcher Price Siemering.