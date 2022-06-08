CARY, N.C. — The historic 2022 season for Angelo State baseball came to an end Wednesday afternoon, falling 12-2 to West Chester in day five of action at the College World Series.

The Rams finished the year with a 51-14 record, tying the most wins in program history, and making it back to Cary for the fifth time in program history.

The Golden Rams would hit two, two-run home runs in the top of the first inning to gain a 4-0 lead, and then would score six times in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead.

Angelo State’s lone run came off a Tripp Clark RBI single scoring Jordan Williams. Price Siemering would come out of the bullpen for the Rams, tossing 5 2/3 innings, pitching four scoreless innings and collecting five strikeouts.