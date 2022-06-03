CARY, N.C. — The days leading up to play beginning for Angelo State are always special, and the experience the team got to share Friday they will remember for a lifetime.

Friday morning, Angelo State’s Justin Lee and Jordan Williams raised the flag inside the USA Baseball Training Complex as one of the final teams remaining this season.

“This team means a lot to me, and for them to choose me to put the flag up, it means a lot. It kind of makes me emotional. Not a lot of people get to do this and we have 29 other guys on this team who would’ve been able to do it, but they chose me. As I put the flag up, and see the wind blow it open and say Angelo State, it was emotional,” said Lee.

The team also took their official College World Series photo, and the team got to capture the memories around the complex Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, the Rams were back to business, taking in another practice as they prepare for their game Sunday at 12:30 CT against (4) Southern New Hampshire.

Unlike practice in San Angelo, the Rams have two forty five minute sessions, one focusing on fielding, the other, the team able to take batting practice.

“It’s awesome. Playing at this facility is a once in a lifetime experience and we may not come back here so I’m just trying to take it all in and embrace it. At practice we just take every rep with as much effort as possible and Coach Brooks always has a practice plan for us and we just get it done,” said freshmen Austin Beck.

