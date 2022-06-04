CARY, N.C. — While the Rams await their opener Sunday afternoon in the College World Series, the awards keep coming in for the team.

Angelo State’s Jackson Hardy was named the Elite 90 award winner by the NCAA, that recognizes an athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.

It was also announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association that three Rams claimed All-American nominations. Outfielder Justin Lee was a 1st-team selection, followed by first basemen Aaron Walters and Austin Beck on the 3rd-team.