CARY, N.C. — Angelo State would suffer their first loss of the 2022 NCAA Division II Baseball Championships, dropping their winners bracket game to North Greenville, 16-3.

Angelo State would fall behind 10-0 before scoring three times in the sixth inning off a Jordan Williams two run single, and Tripp Clark getting hit by a pitch. The Rams would only muster up two hits Tuesday night.

The Rams are back in action Wednesday afternoon in an elimination game against West Chester 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one Wednesday that begins at 10:30 a.m. EST. The games are being pushed up due to rain in the forecast in the Cary, North Carolina area. Stay with us on air and online at conchovalleyhomepage.com for updates during the day.