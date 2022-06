CARY, N.C. — As the Rams get ready for their Sunday afternoon opener in the College World Series, former Ram players offered words of encouragement, sending advice and good luck to the current players on the ASU team.

Players in the video include Drew Caraway, Matthew Reckhemmer, David Goggin, Josh Elvir, Bryant Rutledge, Clay Calfee, Bryce Zak, and Nate Alter.